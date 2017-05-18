Soundgarden And Audioslave Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52

Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at 52, The New York Times reports.

Cornell’s representative, Brian Bumbery, said in a statement that the musician died Wednesday night in Detroit, calling the death “sudden and unexpected.” He added that Cornell’s family would be “working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Seattle-based Soundgarden found success in the ’90s grunge era, releasing hits including “Black Hole Sun,” “Spoonman” and “The Day I Tried to Live.” The band split in 1997, and Cornell released five solo albums during and after his time with the band. In 2001, he formed Audioslave, releasing three albums with the band before the group split in 2007.

Soundgarden currently has a concert scheduled for Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

[H/T / Twitter / @KerrangMagazine, Photo Credit:Paul R. Giunta / Getty]

This article first appeared on Womanista.com