Chris Brown Spotted Leaving Adele's Home in London

Don't think about it too much. Chris Brown and Adele are just friends, or so we think. Brown was seen leaving Adele's place in London around 2 a.m. in the morning, but the onlooker described it as "cloak and dagger."

"It was all a bit cloak and dagger," the eyewitness told Page Six. "He arrived in the middle of the night and didn't leave until around 2 a.m." Considering Adele has a rumored boyfriend, Skepta, and Brown was allegedly there with his rumored girlfriend Gina Huynh, the visit couldn't have been a romantic one.

Brown arrived in Germany to visit his son Aeko, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. He noted the trip with a cute photo of their reunion and wrote, "MADE IT [red heart emoji]." As for Adele and Brown, the two have been close friends since 2013 and when fans saw a picture of the two that looked like they were fighting, Adele clarified that they were complimenting each other and Brown thanked her for clearing the air via Twitter.

In recent months, Adele has caught some serious attention for her incredible transformation. Over the last year or two, Adele has made great efforts to get in shape and live a healthier lifestyle, and in return she's left jaws on the floor. The singer was already fabulous before, but after losing a lot of weight, she's almost unrecognizable.

Fans started noticing that she was potentially losing weight after a few photos she shared with fans via Instagram. However, in May she revealed her new figure after thanking everyone who wished her a happy birthday. The singer was decked out in a gorgeous black dress, accessorized with heels. That's when fans were able to confirm she was rocking a new body.

Since then, she shared a number of photos on her profile and her Instagram stories that have given fans different looks of her transformation, but sources close to the singer have said that she's rather shy about it. While she's known for her out-of-this-world voice, she's not use to all the new attention she's been gaining.