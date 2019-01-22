Chris Brown Arrested in Paris After Rape Accusation

R&B singer Chris Brown was arrested in Paris, France on an accusations of aggravated rape and drug violations, according to a French judicial source.

The source told CNN on Tuesday that Brown is being held with two other people, one of which is one of Brown’s bodyguards, according to the Associated Press. The US Embassy in Paris did not comment on the report, nor did Brown’s publicists at Sony Music.

The Associated Press reports that French officials said a woman filed a rape complaint. Investigators reportedly have two days to decide whether to let Brown go or to file preliminary charges.

The woman who filed the complaint said she met Brown and his friends in the late hours of Jan. 15 and early hours of Jan. 16 at the club Le Crystal in the 17th arrondissement of northwestern Paris on Wednesday, after which they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris. Those details are according to another French official, neither of which were authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

Brown has made headlines throughout the years for legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2009.

In October 2013, he was arrested on felony assault charges after he was involved in an altercation with a man outside a hotel, though that charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

He served jail time in 2014 for violating his probation and was arrested again in 2016 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman accused him of pointing a gun in her face at his home. That charge was later dropped.

He was arrested in Florida in July over an out-of-county warrant from 2017 for allegedly punching a photographer. He was released on bail and pleaded not guilty.

In December, Brown faced criminal charges in Los Angeles over owning an illegal pet monkey that he argued was not his pet at all. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched an investigation after it appeared Brown kept the monkey, a restricted species, at his home without a permit. He’s due in court regarding those charges on Feb. 6.