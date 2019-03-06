Chloe Bennet Gets Cozy On Vacation With Logan Paul After Austin Nichols Split

Chloe Bennet is moving on from her ex-boyfriend, The Walking Dead star Austin Nichols, and she may have already found another celebrity beau. The 25-year-old actress is on vacation in Hawaii and was spotted getting cozy with Internet personality Logan Paul.

The potential couple was photographed going for a dip in the ocean. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was wearing a yellow bikini that featured an intricate and colorful trim. The swimsuit put her fit physique on full display as she wrapped her arms on Logan Paul, who was rocking red swim trunks while wielding a selfie stick. See the photos of Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul here.

Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul are set to appear together in a musical remake of Valley Girl, which has been slated for a 2018 release, according to E! News. From the looks of things, the two have already developed an off-screen chemistry.

On Tuesday, Chloe Bennet took to Instagram to share a snap that showed the two of them in Kauai. She posted the pic with the caption: “Understated festivities going on here.”

Understated festivities going on over here. @soniamichelle @loganpaul A post shared by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Earlier in the week, Chloe uploaded a photo on Twitter that showed Paul in his underwear.

“Apparently today @LoganPaul discovered palm trees,” she captioned the photo.

Last week, Logan Paul treated his followers to a look at his character in Valley Girl. He posted the photo in celebration of the film’s wrap, and it showed him wearing an all-white tuxedo while leaning up against the bar with two drinks in hand.

Paul captioned the pic: “THAT’S A WRAP ON @VALLEYGIRLFILM! Unfortunately that means my character Mickey doesn’t get to charm any more ladies with his wide stance and big hands BUT…I can’t wait for y’all to see this movie in theaters next year! NOW OFF TO KAUAI, HAWAII TO CELEBRATE!”

Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul’s possible romance comes on the heels of the actress’ four-year relationship with Austin Nichols coming to an end. A source close to the exes spoke out about their split on Wednesday during an interview with Just Jared.

“They have tremendous love and respect for each other, but after almost four years, they just drifted apart,” the insider said. “There are no hard feelings.”