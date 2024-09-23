Halle Bailey Shares Update on Vegan Lifestyle

The singer has been vegan since she was a child, but since becoming a mother, things have changed,

Halle Bailey isn't fully vegan anymore. The Little Mermaid star recently revealed that after 13 years of a vegan diet, she gave into her cravings while pregnant with her son, Halo, as she craved meat during her pregnancy. She shared the news in a video to social media while chowing down on a burrito.

"I was just like, well, I'm gonna give my body what it wants right now because I'm doing a really hard job of growing a human, and I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients and things he needed," she said.

While she still maintains most a vegan diet, if she craves something today, she'll eat it, noting mainly chicken as she enjoys vegan food more. "If I have an inkling or craving for chicken or something, I'll eat it," she explained. "But I don't eat a lot of meat. But it's like if I want it, I'm gonna have it and then that's it."

As it turns out, changing one's diet isn't foreign to pregnant women. "I was looking it up and I see so many women like me who were vegan for years and years. Once they got pregnant, it was, like, out the window," she explained.

The Grown-ish star welcomed her son in November 2023. She kept her pregnancy hidden despite wide speculation that she expecting with rapper DDG. She's since begun sharing more about motherhood and balancing her new life with her busy career.

It's not the first time she's steered away from her vegan lifestyle. Black Enterprise reveals she and her sister were forced to break their vegan diet when the hotel they were staying in served them red meat instead of plant based burgers on accident.

"So I called to get a Beyond Burger for sis and I, like usual," Chlöe explained in a video shared by The Shade Room. They quickly realized it was not what they were used to. "'This is really good, are you sure it's beyond,'" Halle asked her sister. "I just knew it was not a fake burger," Chloe explained. "The one bite I took I just knew. Immediately."