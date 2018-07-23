Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Son Drake Pulls off Incredible Jet Ski Stunt

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their new baby Crew a month ago, but that is not stopping the Fixer Upper couple from having some family bonding time with their other children.

On Thursday, Chip shared a look at an amazing father-son moment, with Drake pulling off an amazing jet ski stunt.

In the brief clip posted on Instagram, Chip is seen throwing a football to Drake, who got his jet ski to the perfect spot to stop the ball from hitting the water. Drake, 13, made the perfect catch, and his proud dad celebrated at the end.

“You gotta take a break every once in a while.. #meAndDrakeTD,” Chip wrote in the caption.

Football is not the only sport Chip and Drake share a love of. The two talked about their love of baseball in a December episode of Fixer-Upper.

“Did you think when you were on the mound, ‘I wish I was as handsome as my dad?’” Chip asked his son after his baseball game.

“Uh, no, because it’s already true,” Drake joked in the scene, notes PEOPLE.

Before Chip became a reality TV star, he had dreams of becoming a baseball star while growing up in Colleyville, Texas. Chip played college baseball at Northlake College in Irving before he transferred to Baylor University. Unfortunately for the future HGTV star, he did not make the Baylor team. Of course, he still became a star, just on an unexpected path.

“I thought we were raising the next great superstar baseball player,” his father, Bob Gaines, told the Dallas Morning News in 2015. “Instead, I raised the next great father, husband and businessman, and now he’s famous.”

“We laugh now because we spent a lot of time trying to fit him into a box he didn’t fit into,” his mother, Gayle Gaines, added. “Chip’s always been a risk-taker.”

The Gaines finished up the last season of Fixer Upper earlier this year, leaving their hit show behind to focus on their restaurant and five children.

Then again, it is hard to count the Gaines out when they never count themselves out. In October 2017, Joanna told PEOPLE the door is still open for another TV series.

“It isn’t inconceivable,” Joanna said. “We’re entrepreneurs at heart, so we’ll always be looking forward to what’s next. As it relates to TV, you just never know.”

In the meantime, their fans can visit their Magnolia Table restaurant in Waco, Texas.

