Chip and Joanna Gaines Will Reimburse Vendors up to $1K in Travel Fees After Cancelling Magnolia Spring at the Silos Event

The effects of the coronavirus quickly began spreading throughout the United States this week and have now made their way down to Waco, Texas, where Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines canceled their Spring at the Silos event, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 12. Chip shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday, March 11, calling the decision “extremely tough” and sharing that he and Joanna will refund all tickets and reimburse vendors up to $1,000 in travel fees and hotel expenses.

“What a day.. we made the extremely tough decision to cancel @magnolia #SpringattheSilos (concerts & vendor fair),” he wrote. “Jo & I are Broken heart& sorry. In addition to refunding all concert tix $, jo/I want to reimburse up to $1k in travel & hotel expenses to our incredible vendors.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Magnolia announced the cancellation in a statement to KXXV. Magnolia Market, Magnolia Press and Little Shop on Bosque will continue to maintain their normal hours of operation.

“The health and safety of our guests, our employees and this community is our top priority. After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel this year’s Spring at the Silos festival in its entirety,” the statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution — given the rapidly evolving nature of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — we felt this was the most prudent course of action.”

“All ticketholders will be issued full refunds and all vendors will be given the option to receive a full refund or a credit for a guaranteed spot at Magnolia’s next vendor fair,” the message continued. “Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table, Magnolia Press and Little Shop on Bosque will continue to maintain their normal hours of operation, respectively.”

Spring at the Silos is one of a a number of festivals to be canceled or postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Major music festivals Coachella, Stagecoach and SXSW have all been affected as have numerous events around the country.

Many fans praised Chip for his and Joanna’s decision and emphasized that safety is the most important thing.

“And that is how it’s done,” one person tweeted. “You’re good people.”

“Kudos to you! People over money ! Good on you.” wrote a second. Someone else added, “You guys never cease to amaze me! I just love you guys for the things you do & how you put others first.”

“It’s such a hard decision when it has that trickle down effect, but there’s really no other one to be made,” shared another fan. “Tough times make for tough decisions. Let’s kick this virus to the curb and Silobrate again!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Laura Cavanaugh