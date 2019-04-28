Chip and Joanna Gaines Deliver ‘Best Anniversary Gift Ever’ to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Chip and Joanna Gaines all hung out in Waco, Texas, and the world is just a little bit of a better place.

The World of Dance star and her fiancé headed to the Texas city on Saturday to hang out with the Fixer Upper alums, and likely to talk shop about their collaboration.

Rodriguez posted a photo of the four megastars on Instagram where they are seen posing and smiling together on a grassy lawn enjoying the sunny day. Lopez showed off her impressive abs, as the baseball legend and the entrepreneurs kept things casual in jeans.

“ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas. #CapitalGaines,” he captioned the image.

Lopez took to the comments section of the photo, sharing her excitement to see the couple.

“Best anniversary gift ever!!” J.Lo wrote, adding a bunch of heart emojis.

While it was not clear if the double date was a business meeting or just a friendly visit, Lopez and Rodriguez recently hinted at tasking Chip and Joanna with helping them renovate one of their homes.

Lopez and Joanna were spotted walking in Malibu together back in March as the HGTV couple was reportedly entrusted with rising up Lopez’s $6.6 million mansion.

The Hustlers star explained the story behind their new collaboration to Ellen DeGeneres, “We actually got a little fixer-upper next to the water and we were like, ‘Oh we gotta fix this up.’ It’s really a house that needs work. I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to have her do it for us?’ But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco. Like, nothing.”

Lopez revealed that Rodriguez stepped up and reached out to the Gaines family as an anniversary present for his now fiancée. The couple got engaged in early March, after Rodriguez popped the question during their romantic Caribbean getaway.

“And then comes our anniversary… he goes, ‘I want you to go to this meeting with us for the architect for the house.’ And I was like, ‘OK, great.’ And he opens up FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines. And I was like, ‘Are you kidding? Hi!…I totally fangirled out.” Lopez added.

“I was looking at him and I was like, ‘You listened to me! I love you. You are so amazing!’” she said of Rodriguez’s gesture. “It really blew me away.”

At the beginning of the appearance, Lopez also admitted she was “obsessed” with the Fixer Upper alum.