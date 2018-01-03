Chip Gaines ‘Swears’ Their Baby on the Way Is a Boy

Chip and Joana Gaines are going to be welcoming another member to their family, and the father-of-four is convinced that it’s a boy.

On Wednesday, the expectant mother and home fixer upper shared a snap on Instagram of her baby’s ultrasound, captioning the photo “Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!!”

While it’s still too early to determine the gender of the baby, Chip, who is convinced they’re adding another dose of blue to their family of six, wasn’t shy about sharing the story of how baby number five came to be. Taking to Twitter Tuesday night, the 43-year-old revealed how the details of the night that led to their unborn baby’s conception.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber,” the contractor dad wrote.

The couple announced their pregnancy via Instagram following Tuesday night’s episode of Fixer Upper. The photo, which show the couple sporting similar bumps, though Chip’s is fake, was captioned “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT).”

The HGTV couple is already parents to four children, Drake, 12, Ella 11, Duke 9, and Emily Kay, 7.