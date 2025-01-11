Child Star Tragically Dies in LA Wildfires: Rory Callum Sykes Was 32

The Los Angeles wildfires have affected thousands after intense winds created a firestorm this week, and they have continued into the weekend. Several have died, with the latest reports revealing a former child star is among those killed.

According to E! News, former child actor Rory Callum Sykes lost his life in the blaze. The former star of Kiddy Kapers in the UK hailed from Australia but landed in Los Angeles after his career. His passing was confirmed by his mother on social media.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son Rory Sykes to the Malibu fires,” Shelly Sykes wrote on Jan. 9. “I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum Sykes.”

The 32-year-old Australian actor was born blind and with cerebral palsy, leaving him with difficulty walking around. At the time, he lived in his own small cottage on the family’s larger 17-acre Malibu estate.

“He overcame so much with surgeries & therapies to regain his sight & to be able to learn to walk,” his mother continued. “Despite the pain, he still enthused about traveling the world with me from Africa to Antarctica.”

She spoke with Australia’s 10 News about the incident, saying that emergency services were overwhelmed and she could not save him in time.

“He died needlessly. He said ‘Mom, leave me,’ and no mom can leave their kid,” she told the outlet. “I couldn’t lift him. I couldn’t move him.”

She praised the firefighters for their efforts, but they faced a lack of water in the area and dry conditions from months without rain.

“I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off by Las Virgenes Municipal Water. Even the 50 brave firefighters had no water all day!” she added. “He will be incredibly missed by mama his pet peacocks Edgee & Mickie & all his online fans around the world!”