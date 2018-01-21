Someone Else Already Owns Chicago West’s Name on Twitter

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are masters of social media. For their latest stunt, Kardashian sent the Internet into a frenzy when she announced the name of her third child, Chicago West, via Instagram on Friday.

But like all Kardashian’s she’ll need a Twitter profile before she’s even able to crawl. Unfortunately the handle @ChicagoWest is already taken.

The username is owned by Jon Wyatt, a grain trader and farmer who used to live in Chicago but moved out west to live in the mountains, joined Twitter back in 2010 and has 466 followers. However, instead of forcing Kardashian and West to purchase the username from him, Wyatt told TMZ he’d be willing to hand it over if they ask.

“He’s willing to hand it over to Kim and Kanye for their new baby girl if they want it, because selling it ‘just kind of seems wrong,’” the site reported.

Wyatt noticed the announcement on Friday and congratulated the proud parents by tweeting, “Congratulations to Kanye and [Kim Kardashian]! Beautiful name.”

Wyatt told TMZ as of Saturday the two haven’t reached out to him.

The two picked Chicago as their daughter’s name as tribute to West’s hometown and his deceased mother.

“Kanye came up with the name and Kim loved the significance behind the name. It was a mutual decision, which they discussed and agreed upon together,” E! News reported. “Kim loves the nickname, and North is already calling her Chi. It’s super cute.”