‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Sophia Bush Comments on Gabrielle Union’s Thanksgiving Post Amid ‘America’s Got Talent’ Drama

Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush showed support for Gabrielle Union amid the controversy over Union’s departure from America’s Got Talent. Union shared photos with husband Dwayne Wade and their 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James and one of Wade’s sons to mark Thanksgiving. Earlier this week, NBC announced Union would not be returning to AGT for a second season, and reports suggestit was because she voiced concerns over several workplace issues to the network prior to the firing.

“Grateful… Happy Thanksgiving good people,” Union wrote on Instagram. “To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking…All praise, gratitude and thankfulness.”

Bush, who also left NBC behind after starring on Chicago P.D. for four seasons, was among the celebrities to show Union some love. Bush posted four heart emojis in the comments section of the Thanksgiving post.

Bush is hardly the only celebrity to voice support for Union. Debra Messing, who now appears on NBC’s Will & Grace revival, called out the network for “disgusting behavior.”

“Yes, women become ‘difficult,’ when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored,” Messing tweeted in response to Ellen Pompeo’s statement on the controversy. “Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved. It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed. Being ‘hands off,’ is inexcusable and reflects a laissez faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism.”

“It’s unfortunate that [NBC] the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture. I support [Union’s] commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage,” Pompeo, who stars on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, tweeted.

On Wednesday, Union finally broke her silence on the issue, thanking fans for their support. “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever [red heart emoji],” she wrote.

On Monday, NBC surprisingly announced that both Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning to AGT next year. According to reports from LoveBScott and Variety, Union was allegedly labeled as “difficult” by the network because she questioned behind-the-scenes incidents she felt were wrong. Union and Hough reportedly received notes about their looks throughout the season, and Union’s notes reportedly included racist remarks. Variety reported that in one note, Union was told her hair styles were “too black” for the show’s audience.

In another instance, Union reportedly noted that a contestant’s act could be considered racially insensitive because during his impression of Beyonce, he wore “black hands.” Union told producers the audience should not see the audition, and producers eventually removed it after she repeatedly brought up the matter.

Variety reports that Union also had an issue with Jay Leno making a racist remark when he filmed a segment for the show. Union asked producers to report the joke to human resources, but that never happened. Leno’s remark was cut from the episode, which aired in August.

Before appearing on AGT, Union finished her lead role on BET’s Being Mary Jane. She also stars in Spectrum Originals’ L.A.’s Finest, a Bad Boys spin-off series also starring Jessica Alba.

