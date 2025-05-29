Chevy Chase Documentary in the Works at CNN

One of Saturday Night Live‘s biggest stars is getting his own documentaries.

CNN is producing a feature-length documentary on Chevy Chase, the breakout star of SNL‘s very first season, titled I’m Chevy Chase And You’re Not.

The film, directed by two-time Emmy winner Marina Zenovich, is set to release in 2026. A statement from CNN promises an “unfiltered” documentary on the life of the comedy legend.

“I understand CNN is going to release a documentary about me. I’m delighted and I hope I’m in it,” Chase said in a statement.

Chase left SNL during the second season and quickly became an A-list star for his leading man roles in Foul Play, Caddyshack, the National Lampoon’s Vacation films, and the Fletch series.

“Comedy has consistently resonated with CNN audiences from our success with three seasons of The History of Comedy to Have I Got News For You to documentaries about comedic icons,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “We know our viewers will be fascinated by Marina’s revealing examination of the legend behind the laughs.”

Zenovich has previously directed documentaries on Lance Armstrong, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, and Roman Polanski. She began her career as an actor, with roles from big-name directors like Robert Altman, before realizing she’d rather be behind the camera instead of in front of it.

Her documentary on Polanski, Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired, detailed the sexual abuse allegations against the director that led to him fleeing the United States due to a likely guilty verdict. It won two Emmys for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing.

“I’ve always loved Chevy’s comedy and have been curious as to what makes him tick. That’s what I’m hoping to find out with this film,” Zenovich said in a statement.

I’m Chevy Chase And You’re Not will release next year.