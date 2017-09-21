Fans React to Talinda Bennington’s Anniversary Tweet About the Loss of Chester

Talinda Bennington, the widow of late singer Chester Bennington, is taking to Twitter to remember her former Linkin Park frontman husband on the two-month anniversary of his death.

2 months today.I know it’s a VERY hard day for many of you. Reach out to one another.Lift each other up. U r LOVED & MATTER #fuckdepression — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 20, 2017

In a brief message, Talinda encouraged Chester’s fans to be uplifting to other and remember that they are “loved.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“2 months today. I know it’s a VERY hard day for many of you,” she wrote. “Reach out to one another. Lift each other up. U r LOVED & MATTER.” Talinda also added the hashtag “#f**kdepression.”

After Talinda posted the message on Twitter, thousands of users responded to express their sympathies and share encouraging thoughts with Chester’s widow.

Your amazing strength is lifting up so many people daily!!! The Hearts of the Whole World are with you!! We love you Talinda!!! LPU forever! — Ayde Romero (@AydeRomero2) September 20, 2017

I don’t know where y’all find your strength, but thank you for helping to hold the fans up in your time of grief! #Fuckdepression — Monique Nelson (@GamerNana74) September 20, 2017

Two very hard months,but he is a reason to be strong every day — ashli bolinger (@sassyashli94) September 20, 2017

Toward the end of October, Linkin Park is set to pay tribute to Bennington with a “one night only” concert done in his honor. The event will be held in Los Angeles and band member Mike Shinoda has spoken out about the group’s emotions in doing a show without their former frontman.

“I know that for some of the guys in the band, getting on stage is more scary than other guys in the band,” Shinoda told KROQ. “But I will say that for all of us, it’s definitely the thing that we want to do. It feels like the right way to celebrate Chester.”

The show will benefit Music for Relief’s One More Light Fund made in Chester’s memory.

“What was so unique and special about this guy is that he used it as fuel to do so many things,” Shinoda said. “He was such a happy guy, he was such a fun guy when he’d walk in the room … That’s what we want to get out of this show. I know it’s going to be a roller coaster of emotion, but when we talk about this and when we’re focusing on the show, it’s really about celebrating life.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!