Chester Bennington’s Ex-Wife ‘Disgusted’ With His Funeral

Samantha Bennington, the ex-wife of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, is criticizing the handling of his funeral.

On Wednesday, Samantha took to Facebook to share an infuriated rant explaining how “disgusted” she was with the entire process.

“There were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!” she wrote.

Samantha claims that the private service only honored the time of Bennington’s life when he was a rock star. She thought other aspects of his life, especially his family, were largely ignored.

In her post, Samantha also claims that she was not given the opportunity to speak at Chester’s funeral and that there was only one photo of her and the son that she shares with Chester, Draven Bennington.

Samantha then took a shot at the funeral program itself saying that it looked “like a cheap happy hour menu.”

One of the rumors that Samantha claims have been circulating is that she is forbidding her son from his other siblings. However, Samantha claims that the truth of the matter is that Draven does not want to return to the house where Bennington died by suicide.

“You want my son to have some of [Bennington’s] things, then give him something you feel is meaningful, do not force him to go into that house… He would rather not have a jacket from his dad than have you force him to go into that home.”

Even though Samantha did not name names in the post, she did seem to be directing the message at Chester’s widow, Talinda.

Towards the end of the note, Samantha wrote, “I hope you like capitalizing on his death. Karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see Zero Love.”