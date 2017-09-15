Chester Bennington’s Son Opens Up About His Father’s Death

Draven Bennington, the son of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has spoken out about his father’s death.

Draven, 15, and his mother Samantha Olit, Chester’s ex-wife, participated in a series of videos for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In the clips, Draven talks with a therapist about how he’s felt since his dad died by suicide on July 20.

“It still doesn’t feel like it actually happened,” Draven says. “You always think ‘Well, maybe he’s on vacation and someone just found someone else.’ And he’ll pop back up.”

He also opened up about some of the harder emotional moments he’s faced in the wake of Chester’s death. Draven revealed the moments where he encounters a memory of his father are the hardest.

“It’s hard because sometimes you just sit down and you start thinking about it,” he says. “I came across old home videos that he had. Just things like that. It sucks.”

In a following clip, Draven is shown in a PSA committing to seek help if he ever has thoughts of self harm and encourages others to do the same.

“I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I’m feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year,” he says. “And I want to challenge you to do the same: to help yourself, not hurt yourself.”

Watch both clips below.

Honoring world Suicide Prevention Day Words from Draven Bennington,

Son of the Chester Bennington,

Lead singer of @linkinpark @afspnational pic.twitter.com/OEjr4QwfjM — Xpression (@xpressionthemc) September 10, 2017

