Chester Bennington Purchased Family Home Before His Death

Another surprising detail about the death of Chester Bennington has now come to light.

It seems that the Linkin Park singer bought a brand new family home shortly before his apparent suicide, adding to the mystery and shock surrounding his tragic death.

According to TMZ, Bennington purchased the Palos Verdes Estates home back in June, spending $2.5 million on the house less than two months ago.

From top to bottom, this was clearly a family home. The house included five bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple outdoor decks, a pool, and even a special nook for game nights.

This purchase was another part of Bennington’s life that made it seem like he was excited about what the future held. Many believe that Chris Cornell’s suicide, which took place just eight days before Bennington closed on the new house, fueled Chester’s decision to take his own life.

The singer leaves behind six children and widow Talitha Bennington. In the weeks leading up to his passing, Bennington had a touching interaction with one of his kids.

Following the tragic suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington this week, it’s been revealed that more than a month before his death, his son wrote him a sweet note telling him to “love life.”

In an old post from Bennington’s wife Thalinda’s Twitter account that was shared by Uproxx, Chester’s son Tyler wrote him a note and placed it on his coffee mug.

The note read, “Dad. Enjoy your rehearsal or whatever your doing today. Love life because it’s a ‘[Castle] of Glass’ – Tyler.”

“Castle of Glass” is the title of a Linkin Park song from their 2012 album Living Things.

Family members weren’t the only ones with loving words regarding Bennington. Many members of the music industry spoke out about the singer, including musician-turned-actor Jared Leto.

Following the tragic death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, actor and 30 Seconds to Mars vocalist Jared Leto has penned a beautiful tribute to the fallen rock star.

Along with a photo of Bennington, Leto wrote, “When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion.”

He continued, “Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love. I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him.

In the wake of Chester Bennington’s tragic death, his band Linkin Park has decided to cancel the North American leg of their upcoming tour.

Live Nation released a statement saying, “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

The One More Light tour was set to kick-off in Mansfield, Massachusetts on July 27th, and special guests would have included Machine Gun Kelly, One OK Rock and Snoop Dogg, according to E! News.