Chester Bennington’s Wife Shares Video of Singer Just Hours Before His Death

Talinda Bennington, the widow of Chester Bennington, shared a video of her late husband that was filmed hours before he died by suicide.

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

“My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood,” she said before posting the video, which was filmed 36 hours before Chester’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip, which can be seen above, shows the late Linkin Park frontman playing the game Bean-Boozled with his family. The game involves participants eating mystery flavored jelly beans with flavors such as “rotten egg.”

Chester is seen getting a nasty bean and humorously gagging on it as he laughs.

“This is what depression looked like to us just 36 (hours before) his death,” Bennington wrote. “He loved us SO much (and) we loved him.”

Chester was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates, California, home on July 20. There have been numerous fan tributes around the globe in the wake of his passing.

——-

