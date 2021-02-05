Chelsea Handler Went to Dinner at Jeffery Epstein's House, Shares Names of Other Celebs in Attendance

✖

Comedian Chelsea Handler claims she once went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house and she was not the only celebrity there. While appearing on Rob Lowe's podcast, Handler described the dinner party as "weird" and said she went with journalist Katie Couric. Epstein allegedly died by suicide in his prison cell in August 2019, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Handler told Lowe she was about 20 years old when she went to Epstein's house and did not know who the financier was. "I don't know what year it was but it was a long time ago. I went with Katie Couric. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were there. Charlie Rose was there," she said in the latest episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe, reports TooFab. Handler, 45, said she was not there very long.

"When we got there I was like, 'What is this gathering?' Oh yeah, Prince Andrew was there with -- no, with no one. He was there with Jeffrey Epstein," Handler continued. "Yeah, we had dinner and it was so awkward and so weird. I was like what are we doing here? And then I asked Woody Allen how he and Soon Yi met and that was when I left.”

Lowe was surprised that Handler did not know the circumstances of Allen and Previn's meeting. "At that point of the night I was like, 'This is such a ridiculous dinner party, who are these people?'" Handler said. "I really was curious. I had forgotten for a moment and so I asked them what I would ask any other couple. But as it came out of my mouth I knew that it was too late and I was like, 'Oh.'" Allen "loved" the question though, Handler said. However, Couric looked at Handler and said "Let's go," Handler recalled.

Handler said the dinner was the only time she ever saw Epstein. "I've never been on the private island and I've never been on his plane. I've met him one time and that was the time," Handler insisted. "That was a star-studded moment, wasn't it?" Lowe asked. Handler agreed, adding that it "was very confusing" though.

Epstein was a Wall Street financier who ran a sex trafficking ring involving young girls and women. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, but only served 13 months in custody. He repeatedly avoided further prosecution until he was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges for sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. He died in his prison cell while awaiting trial in August 2019. His longtime associate, Ghilshaine Maxwell, has been accused of trafficking underage girls for Epstein and was arrested by the FBI in July 2020. The judge in Maxwell's case has repeatedly denied her bail, most recently in December.