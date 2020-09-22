Jeffrey Epstein Flight Logs to Be Revealed With Rumored Names Included

More than a year after his death, the sex trafficking allegations against Jeffrey Epstein continue to be investigated, with flight logs to and from his private island possibly being revealed. These logs are rumored to include the names of people who associated with Epstein, which is reported to be causing "panic among many of the rich and famous," Per the NY Post. The outlet explained that it is the Attorney General Denise George, of the U.S. Virgin Islands, who is suing Epsteins' estate for the flight logs.

George wants to subpoena all the flight manifests from 1998 until Epstein's death in 2019. The subpoena would be for three planes and four helicopters. Additionally, George is seeking "complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct," as well as any personal notes made by the pilots. She is also looking for the names and contact information for everyone who "interacted with or observed" Epstein and all passengers connected to him. The NYP states that George’s suit alleges 22 counts, including human trafficking, aggravated rape, prostitution, child abuse, neglect and forced labor.

The investigation has stirred up panic among many of the rich and famous https://t.co/U1RZbxm6IZ — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2020

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is currently behind bars in charges related to her relationship with Epstein. Maxwell was arrested on July 2, and is charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury. She has denied the accusations she faces. Currently, Maxwell is being held at at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, New York. She has not been granted bail.

Following Maxwell's arrest, TV host and journalist Christopher Mason — an old friend of Maxwell's — told reporters that he believes she has access to lurid videos of Epstein and others. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

Mason went on to say, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers. If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." He then added, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."