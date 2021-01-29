Ghislaine Maxwell Told Young Girls to 'Kiss, Dance' and More for Her and Jeffrey Epstein, According to Court Documents

✖

Some newly unsealed court documents related to a case against Ghislaine Maxwell revealed that witnesses allege she told young girls to "kiss and dance" and more for her and Jeffrey Epstein. The documents are from a past civil case against Maxwell and Epstein, filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed to be one of their victims. According to the documents — which were reported on by Insider — a witness "testified that he watched Maxwell direct a room full of underage girls to kiss, dance, and touch one another in a sexual way for [Maxwell] and Epstein to watch."

Insider notes that the unsealed records exceed 1,000 pages and contain many testimonies and deposition transcripts from people close to Maxwell and Epstein during the late 1990s and early 2000s. In one testimony, detective Joseph Recarey stated that he witnessed 30 to 33 different girls arrive at Epstein's Florida home for "massages." This specific instance is said to have been related to Epstein's 2008 plea deal, in which he pleaded guilty to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution and spent 13 months on work release in county jail.

The documents also contained alleged correspondence between Epstein and Maxwell, including a note in which Epstein appeared to write to Maxwell about a young girl he was attempting to meet with. "She is wondering if 2:30 is OK cuz she needs to stay in school," the note read. The name of the individual Epstein is referring to was redacted in the court documents. This could imply that the person was underage, but that is unconfirmed.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking children in Florida and New York. He died in jail the following month, with the cause of death being listed as suicide. In July, Maxwell was arrested and has been charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury. She is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and has been denied bail.

Following Maxwell's arrest, Christopher Mason — a TV host and journalist who has known her since the 1980s — told reporters that he is sure Maxwell has copies of incriminating videos showing Epstein and others. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."