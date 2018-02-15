Chelsea Handler Blames Republicans for Florida School Shooting

Suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, killing 17 people and injuring at least 14 more.

After the shooting, a number of celebrities took to social media to express their outrage and sadness over the tragic event, with several calling for reform of the country’s gun laws.

One of those stars was Chelsea Handler, who used Twitter to slam government figures who have accepted donations from the National Rifle Association.

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

The next day, she delivered statistics.

Imagine your child never coming home from school. Then imagine having to tell that story to every new person you meet. Then imagine being one of 18 school shootings in 2 months. Now, you’re just a number. Another parent whose child was gunned down at school. In America. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 15, 2018

Handler also responded to Donald Trump’s tweet in which he wrote that Cruz was “mentally disturbed.”

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

“We will always have mentally disturbed people, especially now that one sits in the Oval Office,” Handler wrote. “Better not to have guns for them to use, since you are also cutting funds for the mentally disabled. Do something decent while you are in office. Anything.”

We will always have mentally disturbed people, especially now that one sits in the Oval Office. Better not to have guns for them to use, since you are also cutting funds for the mentally disabled. Do something decent while you are in office. Anything. https://t.co/AVDe3HmvyF — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 15, 2018

Cruz will appear in court in Broward County on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET at the Broward County courthouse, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said, via CNN.

