Chelsea Handler Suffers Multiple Injuries in Skiing Accident

Chelsea Handler is recovering after suffering multiple injuries in an apparent scary skiing accident. The comedian and talk show host detailed the injuries, which include a torn meniscus and broken toes, after hitting the Canadian slopes during a recent skiing trip, updating her fans in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story Sunday

Handler kicked off the videos by documenting her triumphant runs, according to Page Six, giving kudos to her private instructor, who she said: "dragged my a— through some serious s—." Despite her improved skills, Handler also revealed that she isn’t a pro just yet, and she keeps "falling like this I mean you're supposed to teach me," she joked in one video as she was submerged in snow. Handler added that she "skied into one tree today, and ski patrol was skiing with me….I mean it’s just ridiculous. I get no respect from the mountain."

In an update later that night, however, Handler revealed that has more than just a few injuries. She told fans, "I have a torn meniscus, two broken toes, I think. One's definitely broken, the other one might just be in a bad mood and my arm broke a tree." According to the Mayo Clinic, a torn meniscus is one of the "most common knee injuries," and can be caused by "any activity that causes you to forcefully twist or rotate your knee, especially when putting your full weight on it." Handler said in spite of the injuries, she can "ski down almost anything."

While numerous outlets have reported the injuries are a result of a skiing accident, using Handler's video as a source, Handler has hit back at those claims. Shortly after the story began making headlines, she took to her Instagram Story with another video, in which she said, "I'm just sharing on my Instagram. I don't have a new torn meniscus, well, it’s probably new, but I'm still – it's not an accident. I was just sharing my thoughts with my Instagram buddies, and now everyone’s emailing me going, 'Are you okay?' My toes have been broken…"

Handler also addressed the reports over on Twitter, where she shared one such story alongside a caption contradicting the report, reading, "I did not have a ski accident. I've had many accidents over time, but I was just sharing on Instagram; not a news story. So stupid." According to her Instagram Story video, Handler is still on the slopes.