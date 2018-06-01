Chelsea Handler Shows off Bikini ‘Reflections’ While on Bali Vacation

Chelsea Handler has no problem showing off her fit figure. While on her Bali vacation this week, the 43-year-old shared a mirror selfie in a bikini, highlighting her ripped abs.

“Reflections,” Handler captioned the shot, adding a hashtag for Bali, Indonesia.

Her followers and friends alike took to the comments to gush over the snap.

“Abs!!! Nice, Bruno xx,” Jennifer Garner wrote, referencing trainer Ben Bruno.

“Dayum,” Shameless actress Emmy Rossum said.

“Abs!!!” Alison Brie wrote, followed by three flexing bicep emojis.

Actress Jenny Mollen called it “hot” while comedian Nikki Glaser left three flame emojis.

Fans also left compliments in her comments section.

“Beauty!” one person wrote, while another said, “Rocking it! You look awesome. Thank u for being real.”

In a video shared later in the week, Handler shared a Boomerang of herself “trying to dance” in another swimsuit.

Handler’s body-centric posts come two months after she hinted that she’s considering a breast reduction. She shared a photo to her Instagram story in another bikini, but this time wasn’t happy with how it looked.

“My boobs don’t fit into anything,” Handler said. “This is my situation when I try and get into a bathing suit. The breast reduction conversation is officially on the table,” Handler said.

The comedian has found herself the subject of lots of backlash in recent months as the political climate has grown more intense than ever before. In a tweet shared following the Parkland, Florida high school shooting on Valentine’s Day, she blamed Republicans and the NRA for the tragedy that left 17 dead.

“We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November,” Handler tweeted on Wednesday. “We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands.”

On Martin Luther King Day, she was criticized for saying “It is up to white people to honor Dr. King, and to think about what it must be like to not be white.” Some called her tweet racist while others accused her of deliberately stirring the pot instead of promoting King’s message of judging people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. Read more about it here.