Chelsea Handler Compares California Wildfire to Donald Trump, Twitter Lashes Out

Chelsea Handler has always been outspoken of President Donald Trump, and her latest comments concerning him have been met with major blowback.

Handler took to Twitter to let her followers know that she had to evacuate her California home during to the wildfire affecting the area. Additionally, she tacked on a comparison that conservative Twitter users did not appreciate.

“Just evacuated my house,” Handler wrote. “It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times.”

The Netflix personality comparing the natural disaster to Trump’s presidency isn’t out of character for her, but it still caused a commotion.

Conservative users flooded her replies with snarky and savage comebacks.

“It’s going to be much hotter where you’re going,” one user wrote. “Might as well stay and get used to the heat.”

Another added, “Trump is living rent free in your head. It’s okay though. I’m sure there’s plenty of space in there.”

See some of the reactions below.

It’s going to be much hotter where you’re going. Might as well stay and get used to the heat. 🔥🔥🔥 — gab.ai/PattiAnn 👠 (@PattiAnn316) December 6, 2017

Jesus Christ. Obsessed with the president much? — That Dude Tim (@TimGeezy) December 6, 2017

Im sorry for your troubles, but unless Trump was playing with matches in the woods, this isn’t his fault. Not everything that happens needs to be turned into a anti-Trump thing

There is enough stuff that is his fault you can talk about, just not this. — Pope Blairius (@PopeBlairiusI) December 6, 2017

Trump is living rent free in your head. It’s okay though. I’m sure there’s plenty of space in there. — RW Reagan (@RWReagan1) December 7, 2017

Photo Credit: Netflix / Adam Rose