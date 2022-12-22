Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Impending Prison Stay

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been given their prison sentencing dates, following a fraud trial earlier this year, and now their son Chase Chrisley has broken his silence on their impending jail time. During an episode of the Unlocked Podcast With Savannah Chrisley, his sister, Chase offered some comments on why he's waited so long to say anything. "I don't owe the public an explanation," he firmly stated. "I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love."

Chase continued, "Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time." He then added, "And I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and figure out who I am as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there."

The Chrisley Knows Best alum later asserted, "And I think that the one thing that I come to the conclusion that I'm not going to worry about what everybody else, the world is thinking and saying about me," he says. "I have to make sure that I'm good, so that I can be good for Emmy [his fiancée]. I have to make sure my family is good emotionally and that I am in a place emotionally so I can be there for my loved ones. That's why I haven't really said anything on Instagram. I feel like I've been doing the work behind the scenes, and I feel like that will pay off and let the work speak for itself."

Chase's comments come weeks after his parents were sentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

They also claimed that, months after officially renting the property, the Chrisleys began refusing to pay rent. On June 7, it was reported that Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, as well as charges of submitting false documents to banks for loans. Peter Tarantino, an accountant the couple hired, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, per AP.