‘Charmed’ Star Holly Marie Combs Marries Longtime Boyfriend Mike Ryan

Holly Marie Combs, who starred on Charmed and Pretty Little Liars, married her longtime boyfriend Mike Ryan in an intimate ceremony in Carmel, California Saturday. The couple met in 2016 and got engaged the following year. This is Combs’ third marriage.

Combs, 45, met Ryan at his Los Angeles restaurant Xoc in 2016. They tied the knot in a redwood grove at the Santa Lucia Preserve with family and close friends in attendance, reports PEOPLE. Combs’ Charmed co-stars Brian Krause and Drew Fuller also attended.

Combs was previously married to Bryan Travis Smith from 1993 to 1997 and David Donoho from 2004 to 2011. She shares two sons Finley, 15, Riley, 12, and Kelley, 10, with Donoho. Ryan has a 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

“We had both come to the point in our lives where we were very dedicated to our kids, and okay with the fact that we would probably raise them as single parents,” Combs told PEOPLE. “It’s that age-old story of when you’re not looking for something, that’s when you find it. And it smacked me right in the face!”

Combs said they did go on “proper dates” and “courted for quite a while.”

“He made sure all the kids were there and part it,” Combs said of the 2017 proposal. “He joked that way I couldn’t say no.”

“Our connection was so immediate. Just when I stopped looking for the perfect person, the perfect person showed up,” Combs said of their relationship.

Combs and Ryan kept their relationship out of the public eye, but she did share a gallery of intimate moments on Instagram in August.

“I’ve been wrong about a million times but I got one thing right …. you. Baby I got one thing right,” she wrote on Aug. 16, alongside a gallery of photos of the couple. She included the hashtags “final countdown” and “one thing right.”

Two days later, she shared photos from her bachelorette party with friends. “Long and happy life,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “3rd time is the charm.”

Combs is best known for her role as Piper Halliwell on the original Charmed from 1998 to 2006. She also starred as Ella Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017.

Combs has made it clear she is not a fan of the new CW reboot of Charmed. In January 2018, she complained that the show was being billed as “feminist,” as if the original show was not, notes USA Today.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans,” Combs tweeted on Jan. 26, 2018. “FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Combs wrote in another tweet, “And another thing. Reboots or remakes, as we used to call them, usually have storylines so similar to the original that they are legally required to use the same title and buy the rights to that title. If it’s not similar than it’s just another show. A new show with a new title.”

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images