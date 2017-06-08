Charlotte McKinney’s New GQ Photo Goes Full Bondage

Baywatch star Charlotte McKinney went full BDSM in her latest GQ photo shoot. The 23-year-old model sported number but skimpy leather for the publication.

In the post we see McKinney sporting a black leather bra with silver detailing. The bra is connected to a belt, which cinches her tiny waist which further leads down to something more.

She kept the caption simple tagging British GQ, which the photo will likely appear.

@britishgq A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

The model has often shared risqué photos of herself in skimpy clothing, but that hasn’t been her latest trend. Recently McKinney has posted very tamed photos of herself and friends.

Her latest Instagram post include post from Best Buddies International where the model spent the day in Boston being very charitable.

In one post we see McKinney cuddling with an adorable toddler as she write, “So much ❤️ this weekend in Boston for @bestbuddies Thanks everyone who came out and supported!” Check out the post below:

So much ❤️ this weekend in Boston for @bestbuddies Thanks everyone who came out and supported ! A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @charlottemckinney