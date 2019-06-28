Charlize Theron’s Freshly Cropped Hairdo Revealed in New Photos

Actress Charlize Theron recently debuted a freshly cropped hairdo as seen in new photos published online. In the photos, Theron is rocking a dark-colored, short hairstyle while holding her 7-year-old daughter Jackson. The mother and daughter duo were photographed while attending the Giffords Circus media night for their a production of Xanadu.

As far as her outfit, Theron wore a pair of tight-fitting pants, a blue shirt, and a light grey knee-length coat. Jackson complemented her mom’s outfit with a sparkling jacket.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See The Daily Mail Photos here

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012, and at the time she was raising the child as a boy. However, earlier this year she confirmed that Jackson identifies as female, saying, “Yes, I thought she was a boy too. Until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’ “

“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters [Jackson and August, 3] who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” she added, while speaking to the Daily Mail. “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.”

“My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be,” Theron continued. “And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

“You can blame my mom for the fact I don’t know any better,” the actress then said with a laugh. “You know, I grew up in a country where people lived with half-truths and lies and whispers and nobody said anything outright, and I was raised very specifically not to be like that.”

“I was taught by my mom that you have to speak up; you have to be able to know that, when this life is over, you’ll have lived the truth you’re comfortable with, and that nothing negative can come from that.”

In a separate interview with the NY Times from 2018, Theron opened up about how motherhood prepared her for the role she played in the film Tully, which was about a struggling mother at the end of her rope and the help that eventually comes into her life.

“My second kid was around six or seven months old, so I was just coming out of that tunnel place where you’re kind of feeling overwhelmed, and I had just seen a sliver of light,” she said.