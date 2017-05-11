Charlie Hunnam Takes Internet Trolls Head On After Girlfriend Is Harassed Online

Charlie Hunnam isn’t one to mince words. The Sons of Anarchy star lashed out at Internet trolls for making mean-spirited remarks about his girlfriend of ten years, Morgana McNelis.

The 37-year-old British actor spoke with New York Daily News to deliver a message to the social media users that bashed McNelis just for being in a relationship with him. Hunnam’s message was short and simple, “f*** you guys.”

“I should have been a bit more irreverent. It was sort of earnest the way it happened. I should have thrown in a few more f–ks in there, but I was trying to be level-headed about it,” Hunnam said. “The fact that she was having to endure relentless attacks just because she’s in love with somebody, it felt like ‘f–k you guys,’”

When it comes to throwing shade at people, the King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actor makes sure to do so in person, as opposed to via electronic devices.

“You have to be accountable for your actions. You know, I try not to be too disparaging about anyone, but if I am, I’m going to say it directly to their face and get ready to fight,” he said.

Charlie Hunnam spoke out about why he doesn’t use social media.

“I hate the insidious, cowardly nature of social media. From what I’ve seen, there’s a general trend towards snap judgments. Being encouraged to like or dislike, to celebrate or dismiss, immediately has grown into this acceptable level of just being brutal to each other, and saying things that you would never normally say in real life, and yet, the result is just as toxic to the recipient,” he said.

As for his relationship with his jewelry designer girlfriend Morgana McNelis, Hunnam says that he is ready to take the next step.

“I’d get married (again). I just haven’t felt ready for many, many reasons. To me, deciding to have children is the big, big commitment. That’s been the discussion,” he said.

In regards to popping the question, Hunnam says that he would like to make the occasion quite special.

“You’ve got to make it memorable. A bit of romance. I don’t want any social environment to it. I want to be alone somewhere beautiful. For instance, being in the Scottish Highlands and climbing a mountain. Sharing an extraordinary moment together with your partner and deciding to cement that,” he said.

