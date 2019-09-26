Channing Tatum’s Reported Reaction to Jenna Dewan’s Pregnancy Announcement

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee announced this week that they are expecting their first child together, and Dewan’s ex-husband Channing Tatum is reportedly “happy” about the news.

“Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it,” a source told E! News. “He is happy for her and was very supportive.”

Dewan and Tatum married in 2009 and share 6-year-old daughter Everly. The couple announced their separation in April 2018 and their divorce is currently being finalized. Tatum is currently dating British singer Jessie J.

Dewan and Kazee shared their pregnancy news with PEOPLE, telling the outlet in a statement, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

The couple was reported to have been dating for around a couple of months in October 2018, and the duo has since shared a few snaps of each other on social media.

“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” the source added .”He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

On Instagram on Wednesday, Dewan showed off her baby bump with a photo of herself and Everly taking a nap together in a colorful stuffed animal-filled bed. The actress’ growing bump was visible as she lay on her side next to her daughter, whose face Dewan covered with heart emojis.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” her caption read. “[Steve] you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

A source told PEOPLE this week that Kazee made Everly a priority from the start of his relationship with Dewan.

“He knew that if he was going to date Jenna, he had to win Everly over as well,” the insider said. “Jenna knew that it would be difficult to date after she separated. She was worried that she would never find a guy that would be good enough to bring around Everly.”

“Jenna is in the best place,” the source added. “Her relationship with Steve has really been so wonderful for her. She is relaxed and sees the world in a healthier way. … Steve has made her realize that she is amazing the way she is. He is just a great guy for her.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David M. Benett