Channing Tatum Makes Surprise Appearance on British TV Show

Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum made a surprise appearance on Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday night, making a rare public appearance since his split from wife Jenna Dewan.

Tatum arrived after the performers of Magic Mike Live entertained the crowd. While he didn’t have the time to dance, he made an announcement that the Magic Mike Live show would be opening a new show in London starting in November.

“So let me give you guys a little context. These guys that you just saw perform here are from my show Magic Mike Live, but the thing is they’re not from the Vegas production. They are from the London production.”

Tatum’s ex Dewan has been vocal about ending their nine-year marriage earlier this year. She recently opened up in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, giving the real reason behind the split.

“‘Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?’ Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally…so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else’s,” Dewan explained, adding she “was always very happy being a wife.”

The breakup was announced on April 2.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

“We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy,” they continued.

Dewan said in the interview that she has been enjoying her freedom as a single woman in the time since the split.

“[Being on my own,] I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”