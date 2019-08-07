Channing Tatum Leaves Instagram, Says He Wants to Be ‘off My Phone’

Channing Tatum is stepping away from social media. On Wednesday, the Magic Mike star announced that he needs “a break” and would be taking a hiatus from Instagram and his other social media accounts as he tries to “get inspired and create again.”

“I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute,” he wrote in a post to his fans. “I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I’ll probably come back at some point. But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there.”

“Love ya! See ya after a while!” he concluded, signing off with “Chan.”

The post, shared just hours after he attended a VIP performance of Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino in London, England, was met with a wave of support from Tatum’s more than 17 million followers.

“The thing about creativity… in my experience, is she always comes knocking when you just aren’t looking,” photographer Lee Jefferies commented on the post. “‘d say you’ve got a pretty good record creatively, she’ll be back when the times right.”

“Sometimes the best way to rebalance and clear our mind to refocus, is to completely disconnect from the noise,” added one fan.

“Disconnect to reconnect with yourself,” commented another.

“Good decision, sometimes you need to be off of everything,” wrote a fourth.

Tatum’s social media hiatus comes just weeks after he sent his fans into a state of confusion after he shared a video in which he complained about the mysterious astrology app called The Pattern. That post came amid a flurry of other post as Tatum became more active on Instagram.

Prior to the Wednesday announcement, his last Instagram post had been on Saturday, Aug. 3 when he shared a video of himself jumping off a diving board and into a pool.

The hiatus comes just after he was granted a permanent restraining order against a fan who had broken into his Hollywood home. The restraining order entails that the unnamed woman stay at least 100 yards away from Tatum, 39, ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 38, and their 6-year-old daughter Everly.