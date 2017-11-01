Jenna Dewan Reveals Epic Halloween Costume With Channing Tatum

Halloween 2017 has come and gone, but not before a slew of celebrities totally slayed the holiday with some truly epic costumes.

Among the Halloween winners this year were Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who have their daughter to thank for their flawless costumes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple dressed as Sally and Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas, with Dewan Tatum sharing on Instagram that the duo’s daughter, Everly, asked her parents to transform into the spooky characters.

When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone 🎃 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

“When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack,” the actress captioned a snap of her and her husband in their costumes. “Happy Halloween everyone.”

Up Next: Jenna Dewan Tatum Says ‘Only J.Lo Can Make a Girl Drop Everything’, Reveals Photo

Dewan Tatum also shared a photo of Everly trick-or-treating, with the 4-year-old donning a pair of light-up wings with her outfit.

Trick or treating light up costumes FTW 👏🏼👏🏼 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Earlier in October, the family attended Everly’s preschool Halloween carnival, with Dewan Tatum dressing as a nature fairy and her husband rocking a purple unicorn ensemble. Dewan Tatum shared a snap of her own look on Instagram, giving fans a shot of her husband on her Instagram story as well.

“This is the wings smashed, Mom somehow ends up holding it all, I survived preschool Halloween carnival nature fairy look,” she wrote next to her shot.

This is the wings smashed, Mom somehow ends up holding it all, I survived preschool Halloween carnival nature fairy look🌱 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

This family really knows how to do Halloween!

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com