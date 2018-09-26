Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Seeing Other People in Wake of Split

After announcing their split in April, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are both reportedly seeing other people, according to a source.

“[Jenna] has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” the source told PEOPLE, while a film insider said that Tatum has also been going on dates but nothing is “serious.”

Dewan is currently in Atlanta filming a guest spot on Fox’s series The Resident, while the couple is working on selling their Beverly Hills home,

“Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” the first source said. “She’s in a really great place.”

As for Tatum, the actor told PEOPLE this week that he’s ready to get back to work.

“I’m sort of ready to go back to work,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m ready to go do yet, as far as, is it acting, is it directing, is it producing, writing…Maybe I’ll come and start interviewing people, I don’t know. I have no clue what I’m going to do, but I’m having fun though.”

While they are no longer together, Dewan and Tatum remain focused on co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” the Dewan source shared. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

“Everything has been really good between them,” the Tatum source added of the couple.

Tatum and Dewan had been married for nearly nine years before their separation, which reportedly happened a few months before their announcement.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin