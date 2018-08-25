Peek Inside Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Beverly Hills Home

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced earlier this year that they were splitting up after nearly nine years of marriage, shocking fans everywhere with the sudden and unexpected news.

As the pair is such a high-profile couple, they no doubt have plenty of assets involved in their separation, one of which is the Beverly Hills home they purchased in 2015.

The couple picked up the 4,853-square foot Cape Cod-style home for $6 million, with the East Coast-inspired estate featuring plenty of amenities, Trulia shares.

The Details

The three-story, shingle-sided home exudes Hamptons charm, which begins with the house’s exterior and extends inside to the soft white-and-blue color palette.

The Kitchen

Inside, a white kitchen continues the airy feel, with marble slab countertops.

Additionally, the all-white cabinets are offset by just a hint of black in the tile flooring.

The Living Space

The formal living room and dining room both host expansive windows to let the natural light shine in while offering views of all the greenery just outside. The combination living/dining room is nearly 45 feet long and boasts a double-height ceiling.

The Main Floor

A family room can also be found on the main floor. It features large windows for load of natural light.

There is also a den, which serves as one of the home’s master bedrooms.

The Master

The house boasts two master suites, the larger one on the main floor and the other on the highest level.

The master bathroom echoes the all-white theme of the kitchen, with marble and tile abounding in the spacious relaxation space. A touch of black accents the floors and other various amenities.

The Guest Rooms

In addition to the masters, occupants can stay in one of three en suite guest/family bedrooms.

They won’t have to go far to go outdoors, as almost every room in the home opens to verandas and patios to make it easy for guests to take in their gorgeous surroundings.

The Landscaping

The home is surrounded by mature landscaping that makes it easy to find the sense that one is peacefully secluded from the outside world, or that they’re in the Hamptons instead of Los Angeles.

The Backyard

The outside of the home features a sparkling pool, spa and sitting area with outdoor fireplace.

The pool and spa are encircled with natural stone to make things look as seamless as possible, with the rustic look blending in with the luscious landscaping.