Channing Tatum’s New Girlfriend Jessie J Reveals Gorgeous ‘Essex Girl’ Photo

Jessie J is reminding her fans that she’s an “Essex girl” at heart. The British singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself in a calf-length gray slitted dress that perfectly showed off her curves.

Standing in a long hallway, the “Pricetag” songstress gave the camera a serious look from aside a window with long sheer curtains. She wore her short brown hair in a flipped-out bob and paired the dress with a set of strappy open-toed heels.

“Essex girl,” she captioned the photo.

Plenty of her 8.1 million followers took to the comments section to gush over her look, which she also shared a few photos of in her Instagram Story.

“With a BAWDY,” singer JoJo wrote in the comments next to several heart-eye emojis.

“The HAIR,” another wrote.

“Bootyful!” someone else said.

“YES DAT HAIR FLICK,” another said.

Earlier this week, Jessie remained mum about her relationship with actor Channing Tatum when she visited the set of British TV show Lorraine on Monday. Although she initially replied with “no comment” when asked about her beau, she opened up a bit more when asked if she was “in love” and “happy,” responding that she’s “just very content.”

“It’s great to see you so happy,” correspondent Dan Wootton said, as reported by E! News.

“Thanks. Everyone deserves happiness, right?” she responded.

Tatum and Jessie have been dating since October. They went public a month later when Tatum gushed over Jessie’s performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Instagram.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” he captioned the photo at the time.

The two often flirt with each other on social media, with Tatum calling Jessie “the hottest Instagram food model in the game right now” in March after she shared a makeup-free photo in a black bikini with a mesh cover-up next to several plates of snacks.

In May, Tatum shared a nude photo of himself in the shower after apparently losing a bet to Jessie. “I Lost a game of Jenna to Jessica Cornish,” he wrote on Twitter, using Jessie’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again…”

A source told E! News that “they both have fallen hard for each other” and that “they are just enjoying this time and want to be together as much as they can.”

