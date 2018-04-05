10 Photos That Prove Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum Were the Sexiest Couple on Earth

When two insanely talented professional dancers who share the same killer sense of humor get married, you know we’re in for a treat.

Add in the fact that both are very in touch with their sexuality, and you’re left with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who just ended their nine-year relationship

Whether battling it was out on Lip Sync Battle or supporting each other in all their endeavors, it’s no wonder many looked to the Tatums for relationship goals.

Ahead are 10 times they were basically the sexiest couple on earth.

The Mermaid/Sailor Selfie

We’re swooning at the idea of these two stars re-imagined as a mermaid and sailor duo. Add in a picturesque sunset and that kiss on the beach doesn’t get much more romantic…

The Naked Nap

Who could forget Tatum’s sexy Instagram snap of his naked wife sleeping? While we’re pretty sure Dewan wouldn’t let him post a nude photo of her without her consent, there is one thing we’re 100 percent sure of: Only Jenna Dewan looks like that while napping!

When Channing Read His Wife’s ‘Cosmo’ Feature

We don’t know about you, but we think that a supportive couple is a sexy couple! Our hearts melted after seeing Tatum reading Dewan’s Cosmo feature on Instagram.

“I don’t always read magazines, but when I do, it’s the @Cosmopolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it,” he wrote in the caption. “Proud of you @jennaldewan.”

Tatum’s Birthday Instagram Post to Dewan

“I’m not sure if this woman is my rainbow or my pot of gold, but I’m lucky either way,” Channing wrote on Jenna’s 36th birthday.

I mean, come on! We’re melting.

Dewan’s Sweet Post to Tatum

Tatum’s not the only one who can find the perfect words!

Dewan’s sweet birthday message to Tatum last year included a quote from ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu: “To love someone deeply gives you strength. Being loved by someone deeply gives you courage.”

Lip Sync Battle Amazingness

There’s that time Dewan crushed it on Lip Sync Battle and performed a jaw-dropping risqué routine to Ginuwine’s “Pony.” She even managed to embarrass Magic Mike himself!

This Sexy Selfie

Looks like these two lovebirds were buzzin’ in a selfie Dewan posted in September 2016. For the caption, she stuck solely to bee and pink-heart emojis.

Their 7-Year Anniversary Photo Booth Pics

Tatum and Dewan looked happy as ever after seven years together. Of course the lovey-dovey couple didn’t miss a chance to smooch in front of the camera!

When They Re-Enacted the Lift From ‘Step Up’

We had to. #stepup10years A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Aug 11, 2016 at 4:03pm PDT

The couple met on the set of Step Up, so it’s only fitting that they pay tribute to where it all began. It’s good to know the Tatums have been practicing all these years!

Tatum’s Adorable Post to Dewan

First of all, this photo of Dewan and their daughter is the cutest. Second, you really just have to read Tatum’s caption to understand the love he has for his wife. One excerpt we love:

“Watching her in those first days [after giving birth] transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby.”

Another gold nugget: “Saw this quote today — ‘The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. Theodore Hesburgh’ there are a lot of important things in being a father. Who knows what the most important thing is? All I know is that in my case this is pretty high on my list.”