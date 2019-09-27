Celine Dion Shuts Down Critics Saying She’s Too Thin

Celine Dion is disregarding her body-shamers, responding to those who feel she is too thin in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Dion has been receiving criticism about her slim figure in recent years, but explained that she has been naturally thin her whole life.

“I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching and I work out because it helps my mind, body and soul,” she said. “When you go back, when I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you’re younger…But I’ve always been very thin.”

“Is there anything wrong about my body?” she queried, flexing her bicep.

The mom of three added that she knows the music business is rife with critics and has learned to put her attention only where it’s necessary.

“If you don’t want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place,” Dion said. “I take the positive. I take what’s good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me. I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that. And I need to focus on what’s right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can’t please everybody.”

The “Imperfections” singer previously discussed criticism of her body while speaking to Dan Wootton of The Sun early this year.

“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture,” she said. “If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

Along with her slim figure, some critics have been vocal about their distaste for Dion’s recent foray into high fashion, though many fans are in full support of the 51-year-old’s new image.

The Canadian explained that her haute couture looks are not about “trying to take chances” but instead about finding outfits that make her “feel attractive.”

“I’m doing this for me,” she explained. “I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.”

On Sept. 18, Dion embarked on her Courage World Tour and shared that she’s thrilled her fans have come to join her at the shows.

“I want [my fans] to know how much I appreciate the fact that they came to my invitation, in a way, which they accepted and they were absolutely amazing guests,” she gushed. “I just wanted them to know that through the years, through my whole life… They have been there for me.”

