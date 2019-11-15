Celine Dion Reveals What She Misses Most of Late Husband Rene Angelil

Celine Dion’s late husband Rene Angelil passed away in 2016, and the iconic singer recently revealed what she misses most about him. While speaking to Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Dion told the journalist that she misses “everything” about Angelil ranging from his smell, touch and the way he made her laugh.

Dion then went on to share that, while her husbands death still affects her, she is not opposed to finding love again. “Rene will always be with me, but I’m not in pain. Let go of the pain. Say yes. Say yes for dance. Say yes for friendship,” she said. “Say yes for love maybe one day. I don’t know.”

“Are you open to it?” King then asked Dion, to which the singer replied, “Yes. I’m an open book… I’m open. Am I ready? No. Will it happen? I don’t know. But I’m not stressed at all. I’m enjoying my life so much more now than ever before.”

In September, ET spoke to Dion about her romantic life, and she expressed similar sentiments, saying that, though she’ll “never find a love like Rene again,” she is very happy with life right now.

“I am in love, I am in love with my life, I am in love with my children, I’m in love with my work. I love what I do today even more than before. Am I going to have a partner in my life? We’ll stay tuned, and if I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it,” she said. “It’s a chapter that’s closed, but it’s not something that’s dead. You evolve and maybe sometimes you meet a friend and it turns out into something bigger than that. Who knows and maybe not? But I will let you know. I promise.”

Dion’s new interview came ahead of the release of her new studio album, Courage, which she will also be touring for in the next few months. This is, arguably, her first big reentrance into the music world since Angelil’s tragic death.

“I had to prove to myself that I could do it. I needed to prove to my family, my friends, the business people, the industry, the fans… that I can sing and continue on and not have only a hit, but a career,” she said of deciding to take the leap back into the public spotlight. “I feel like I can do anything I want. I’ve always been all right and I will always be all right.”

“When I look back, my family went through a lot. Losing my husband, my manager, the father of my kids, my friend,” Dion added. “I feel [Angelil’s] vibration and his support.”

Courage is now available to buy or stream.