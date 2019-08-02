Celine Dion Nearly Unrecognizable With New Haircut

Celine Dion is one of the stars featured in the September issure of Harper’s BAZAAR magazine, and the singer sported a brand new hairdo for the shoot, posing in a sleek bowl cut and several high-fashion designs.

Both the magazine and Dion shared photos from the shoot on Instagram, with BAZAAR posting a black-and-white shot of the star wearing an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jacket with long tails, her new hairstyle wet and tousled.

Dion’s new ‘do is very likely a wig, but fans still appreciated the change nonetheless.

Dion’s page featured her cover of the magazine, which saw the 51-year-old pose in an oversized neon green jacket, boyfriend jeans and a pair of white ankle booties. Her hair was slicked down and Dion’s look was completed with a graphic dose of winged eyeliner.

A second photo featured Dion in a striped Marc Jacobs dress and polka dotted cape, her bowl cut looking even fuller in the black-and-white shot.

The Canadian star is part of the magazine’s Icons Issue, which also highlights Devon Aoki, Awkwafina, Alicia Keys, Regina King, Kate Moss, Lakeith Stanfield, Christy Turlington, Alex Wek and Shailene Woodley.

Dion’s photos highlight the mom of three’s status as a burgeoning street style star, a transformation that began a few years ago after the death of her husband, René Angélil.

Speaking to Dan Wootton of The Sun earlier this year, Dion explained that her high fashion approach is not about “trying to take chances” but instead about finding outfits that make her “feel attractive”.

“I’m doing this for me,” she said. “I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2017, Dion’s stylist, Law Roach, revealed that his client has “no fear” when it comes to fashion.

“When you have that type of energy, you have this attitude that we can do whatever we want and we don’t care who likes it or dislikes it,” he said. “Fashion is supposed to be polarizing. It has to be overwhelming.”

Last month, she made headlines during Paris fashion week for her fearless style, highlights of which included a graffiti-inspired blazer and leotard, a Chanel bodysuit and a necklace inspired by the Heart of the Ocean from Titanic.

