Celine Dion Has Near Wardrobe Malfunction After Foot Gets Caught in Netting at Paris Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Celine Dion has become quite the street style icon in recent years, fearlessly embracing high fashion pieces for all occasions.

Dion is currently in Paris for Paris Couture Week, serving up looks left and right as she takes in various fashion shows in the city.

On Monday, the singer attended the Iris van Herpen show in a red mesh 3-D netted dress by the designer, which appeared to be just seconds away from causing Dion a potential slip-up as she navigated the streets in the avant-garde gown.

Being the professional fashion plate that she is, Dion managed to maneuver in the gown just fine.

During her time in the City of Lights, the star has already created multiple memorable fashion moments, including stepping out in a Chanel unitard, complete with a chain logo belt, because logomania is back, people.

She also wore a Ronald Van Der Kemp ensemble consisting of a black-and-white blazer along with a yellow tutu skirt and yellow and white heels, striking a pose on the street, as one does.

Other looks included a pants-less graffiti Off-White outfit, a feathered Attico top, matching furry shoes and jeans with one leg rolled up, a hot pink ’80s-inspired Miu Miu dress and a black halter neck dress complete with black leather opera gloves and open-toe boots.

Over on Twitter, fans were living for the singer’s sartorial choices.

Celine Dion refuses to take her heel off our necks with these Paris Couture lewks. pic.twitter.com/yxoiRZ8BPV — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) July 1, 2019

Celine Dion in Paris May have just saved my life pic.twitter.com/QdocgUGb6q — 𝔧𝔢𝔰𝔰𝔢 𝔰𝔞𝔦𝔫𝔱 𝔧𝔬𝔥𝔫 (@jessesaintjohn) June 30, 2019

No one: Absolutely no one: Not one fucking soul: I’m telling y’all not one human being: Celine Dion: pic.twitter.com/K1VSNidM8x — Celine Dijon, like the mustard (@Celine_Dion__) June 28, 2019

Dion’s fashion sense has never been as fun as it has been in recent years, an attitude the Canadian star began cultivating alongside former stylist Law Roach.

Speaking to Dan Wootton of The Sun earlier this year, Dion explained that her high fashion approach is not about “trying to take chances” but instead about finding outfits that make her “feel attractive”.

“I’m doing this for me,” she explained. “I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2017, Roach revealed that Dion has “no fear” when it comes to fashion.

“When you have that type of energy, you have this attitude that we can do whatever we want and we don’t care who likes it or dislikes it,” he said. “Fashion is supposed to be polarizing. It has to be overwhelming.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis