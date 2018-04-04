See All the Celebrities Who Look Like Other Celebrities

It’s safe to say that every person has, somewhere in the world, someone who looks uncannily like them, but it’s often a rarity to ever come across that person in your lifetime. For these celebrities, however, it seems they’ve already found their match.

Some of these duos look so much alike, they’ve even starred in movies together based on the premise, while others haven’t had much interaction. And although none of the pairs are related, it’s a little uncanny how much they resemble one another.

Keep scrolling for some of Hollywood’s most striking doppelgangers.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

With their big blue eyes and shiny black hair (although Perry is currently rocking a short blonde ‘do), the actress and pop star could easily pass for sisters, or maybe even twins.

Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer

The chiseled jawlines, piercing blue eyes and swooping brown locks evident on the dashing actors are enough to classify them as two of the most dapper men in Hollywood.

Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman

The two women look so similar, an entire plot point in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was based on their resemblance.

Knightley played Sabé, a handmaiden to Portman’s Queen Amidala, with the character serving as a decoy for the Queen due to Knightley’s close resemblance to Portman.

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

The blonde beauties have often been mistaken for each other since Robbie arrived on the Hollywood scene, with the pair’s striking beauty, wide smiles and sleek locks often a perfect match.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

The redheaded actresses have long been confusing fans, although each lady is equally talented in her own right.

In 2016’s Nocturnal Animals, Adams played a gallery owner who was previously married to a novelist played by Jake Gyllenhaal. In the scenes depicting the book Gyllenhaal’s character wrote, the protagonist, played by Gyllenhaal, is married to a woman played by Fisher. Sounds complicated, but the gist is that the two women look alike in an uncanny way.

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Another pair of redheads, these two women have starred in notable feature films including The Martian and Zero Dark Thirty for Chastain and Jurassic World and The Village for Dallas Howard. Both women also starred in The Help.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem

While Morgan currently stars as a leading man on television’s The Walking Dead and Bardem is best known for his film work, both actors share plenty of similarities when it comes to their appearance, from their salt-and-pepper beards to their facial structure and even their haircuts on occasion.

Portia de Rossi and Drea de Matteo

With their blonde hair, brown eyes and eerily similar bone structure, the two actresses have both made a major impact in Hollywood with roles on various television shows including Desperate Housewives, Sons of Anarchy, and The Sopranos for de Matteo and Scandal, Ally McBeal and Arrested Development for de Rossi.

Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

Dobrev is a pro at playing doppelgangers thanks to her role on The Vampire Diaries, and fellow actress Justice knows the two are often compared to one another.

“It’s been happening forever!” Justice told The Huffington Post. “I think it’s flattering. She’s so pretty, so it’s very nice to be able to say that!”

Logan Marshall-Green and Tom Hardy

The two actors bear such a resemblance that it’s almost hard to tell them apart at some points, something the internet has definitely taken notice of.

In fact, the two look so much alike that several people thought Hardy appeared in last summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, when it was actually Marshall-Green who acted in the film.

Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

The stunning brunettes have been drawing comparisons for years, and have both portrayed teen favorites on the small screen — Meester as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl and Kelly as Lyla Garrity on Friday Night Lights.

The two even co-starred in The Roommate, with Meester portraying a college student who became so obsessed with her roommate, played by Kelly, she attempts to infiltrate her life to win her friendship.

