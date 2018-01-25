See the Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

Celebrity engagement rings prove that diamonds, if not the marriage, last forever.

From simple and square-cut to over-the-top oval-cut, stars such as Nikki Bella, Kim Kardashian and Kaley Cuoco‘s massive rocks have us all frantically pinning for ring pictures of our own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These are some of the rings that have made us stop and stare in recent years. Keep scrolling to see these gorgeous gems up close and personal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal proposed to his girlfriend with a stunning ring fitting of her new position in the British monarchy.

“The ring is – is obviously yellow gold because that’s what – her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the – the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection to make sure that she’s with us on this – on this crazy journey together,” he said in a post-engagement interview with PEOPLE. Added Markle, “It’s beautiful, and he designed it, it’s incredible.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

The Big Bang Theory actress broke down in tears when her professional equestrian fiancé popped the question on her 32nd birthday with a stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

“Still crying,” she captioned an Instagram video of her emotional reaction. “Every part of this night has been perfection just like you [Karl Cook] I love you forever!”

Steve-O and Lux Wright

The Jackass star showed his tender side when he proposed to longtime girlfriend Lux Wright with a detailed diamond engagement ring he described as not “half-a—” but also not “obnoxious.”

“Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister… she said ‘yes,’” he captioned a slideshow of the rock and their relationship. “I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy— I can’t wait for you all to see it…”

Camille Grammer and David C. Meyer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum may no longer have her Bravo diamond, but her new lawyer fiancé took care of any void left with a halo-set round engagement ring.

The ring may have also been a reminder of her new love while the Bravo star underwent treatment for her second cancer scare earlier this year.

John Cena and Nikki Bella

The WWE couple really got into the ring when Cena got down on one knee for Bella after five years together during WrestleMania 33 with a giant center-cut stone.

Bella revealed to E! News that Cena designed the Tiffany & Co. ring specifically for her.

“It’s four and a half carats and we’ve been together four and a half years, so each side has four diamonds and one side represents John and one side represents me and represents every year we’ve been together and what we’ve been through,” she shared. “Then, we meet in the middle at four and a half years and become one.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The country music star’s now-husband Morgan Evans proposed to her on Christmas morning 2016 with a stunning halo-set round stone he told PeopleStyle was “classic and beautiful, like her.”

“My heart is bursting from loving this human so much,” Ballerini tweeted the day after her engagement. “Luckiest girl in the world.”

I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/GRtwTDwSys — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 26, 2016

Deena Cortese and Christopher Buckner

The Jersey Shore cast member found herself engaged on another shore south of the border.

“I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher,” she captioned a picture of her circle-cut diamond ring. “But last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!! We’re engaged!!!!!”

The MTV celeb gave all the credit to her now-husband for picking out the gorgeous rock.

“Christopher did such an amazing job picking me out the perfect ring .. It fits my little hand perfectly .. This still all doesn’t feel real!!!” she wrote in a subsequent Instagram.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Because sometimes one ring just isn’t enough, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb’s rapper husband picked out another piece even more impressive than her first 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz rock so that she can wear one on each hand.

She flaunted the jewellery on social media before her traumatic Paris robbery caused her to have a lower profile on social media.

. @kanyewest gave Kim a second ring so she now has a D Flawless Diamond Ring on each hand. @kanyewest >>> pic.twitter.com/lRFpE3Mw1l — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) September 18, 2016

Tragically, the original ring was stolen during the robbery, but at least she has a back-up!

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

The Bachelorette wouldn’t be complete without a dramatic proposal at the end, and Fletcher’s season was no different.

Rogers proposed in the finale with a 3-carat Neil Lane ring which mixed traditional style with Fletcher’s sparkling personality.

“It’s classic,” she told PEOPLE. “I also think it makes my finger look skinnier, which I really appreciate.”

A very comfortable resting place ☺️ A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

The Dancing with the Stars alum’s ring might have spoiled her engagement news, appearing accidentally in the dancer’s social media snap, but the massive Lorraine Schwartz ring was definitely worth the spoiler.

“[It] takes my breath away every time I look down,” she wrote of the gift from her hockey player fiancé on her blog.