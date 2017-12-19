Watch: 190 Celebrities We Lost in 2017

There have been countless celebrities that have sadly passed away in 2017.

Media company DoYouRemember just release a looping stream of an in memoriam video. It features 190 actors, musicians and other notable people who have died in 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The names and photos are being shown, with an occasional video clip popping in to give extra insight into the celebs’ career.

Among the memorialized celebs are: Chester Bennington, Tom Petty, Mary Tyler Moore, Bill Paxton, Chris Cornell, Roy Halladay, Chuck Berry and John Heard.

The video stream just wrapped up, and it received more than 627,000 views in that time.

Its release comes ahead of ABC’s annual tribute show, The Year in Memorium 2017. That special will memorialize several of the celebrities featured here with interviews from friends and peers. It will air at 10 p.m. EST on Monday night.