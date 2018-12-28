All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018

It’s been a big year for celebrity pregnancies and births. With some turning out as the best-kept secrets (like Rashida Jones and Brigitte Nielsen’s pregnancies) — and some turning out as the worst-kept secrets (ahem… Kylie Jenner), so many adorable pocket-sized celebrities have made their debuts in 2018.

Check out all the celebrities who have welcomed little bundles of joy so far in 2018.

JANUARY

Chicago West: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, into the world via surrogate Jan. 15.

Hillary Scott’s twin daughters: The Lady Antebellum singer welcomed twin daughters — her second and third children with husband Chris Tyrrell — on Jan. 28, she shared on social media.

Carmella Stanley Costabile: Newlyweds Christina Perri and Paul Costabile welcomed their first child, a daughter named Carmella Stanley Costabile, on Jan. 17, the new dad shared on Instagram.

Gia “Gigi” Leblane Clark: Musician Gary Clark Jr. and Aussie supermodel Nicole Trunfio welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Gia “Gigi” Leblane Clark, on Jan. 15.

Jack Adam Dykstra: Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler and pro baseball player husband Cutter Dykstra have welcomed their second child, a son named Jack Adam Dykstra, on Jan. 15.

Caius Kane: Fear the Walking Dead star Mercedes Mason and The Office’s David Denman, who played Roy, welcomed their first child, son Caius Kane, on Jan. 10.

Donald Glover’s son: The man behind Childish Gambino and FX’s Atlanta, Donald Glover, welcomed his and girlfriend Michelle’s second son, the proud dad confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. No other details, including the baby’s name and birth date, have been released.

Helen Napier: Home Town‘s Ben and Erin Napier became first-time parents when they welcomed their daughter, Helen, on Jan. 4.



Damon Leif Scott: Veep star Reid Scott and wife Elspeth Keller welcomed their second son, Damon Leif Scott, on Jan. 4. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Conrad.

FEBRUARY & MARCH

Stormi Webster: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first daughter together, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. Jenner announced Stormi’s arrival several days before announcing her actual name, while simultaneously apologizing for “going dark” on social media.

Miles Macklin Colonomos: Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee and husband Ben Aaron welcomed their second son, Miles Macklin, on Friday, Feb. 9. Zee shared a sweet photo of Miles with his older brother, Adrian, then shared a photo of Miles’ tiny toes.

Beckett Richard Phelps: Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson announced the arrival of their second baby boy, Beckett Richard Phelps, on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Gio Grace Levine: Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and supermodel Behati Prinsloo welcomed their second child, a daughter named Gio Grace Levine, on February 15.

Mia Love Thicke: Singer Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, welcomed a baby girl, who they named Mia, on February 22. The couple’s first child together, was born via scheduled C-section, according to Entertainment Tonight.

George Virginia Morgan: The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton welcomed their second baby, daughter George Virginia Morgan, on Feb. 16.

Twins Ranger Joseph Buckley and Bodhi Robert Buckley: SEAL Team star A.J. Buckley and wife Abigail Osche welcomed twin boys on March 5, just two minutes apart from each other. Ranger Joseph Buckley was born at 5:45 p.m., weighing in at 4 lbs., 6 oz., and Bodhi Robert Buckley was born at 5:47 p.m., weighing 5 lbs.

Macklemore and Tricia Davis’ daughter: Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, announced in April that they welcomed their second child at the end of March. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter as well, named Sloane Ava Simone.

APRIL

Prince Louis of Cambridge: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on April 23.

Axel Strahl Meyers: Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe Meyers welcomed their second son, Axel Strahl, on April 8. Meyers revealed the news in an unusual birth story to the studio audience and viewers at home of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Ivey Joan Watson: Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson welcomed a baby girl, Ivey Joan Watson, on Wednesday, April 11, at 10:02 a.m., with Ivey arriving in Covington, Louisiana.

True Thompson: Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first child, a girl, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Oliver Francis Followill: Kings of Leon member Nathan Followill and his wife, singer-songwriter Jessie Baylin, welcomed their second child together on April 10.

Billy Stamos: John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their first child togther, son Billy Stamos, in April.

Tiana Gia Johnson: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian welcomed their second daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, in April. Johnson announced the news in an emotional Instagram post showcasing a photo of a tiny Tiana lying on his bare chest.

Twins Haven Mae and Hudson Robert Herjavec: Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson and Shark Tank star husband Robert Herjavec welcomed twins in April. Johnson revealed her daughter, Haven Mae, and son, Hudson Robert, in a photo of Herjavec carrying them both in his arms.

Rachel McAdams’ son: Although Rachel McAdams gave birth to her and boyfriend Jamie Linden’s son in April, she didn’t confirm the news until November. She told The Sunday Times that “it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands-down.”

“I waited a long time [for motherhood],” she added. Details about her son, like his name, have not been disclosed.

MAY

Miles Theodore Stephens: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to baby number two! The 32-year-old model confirmed the news that their son had arrived on Twitter on May 17. Days later, Teigen introduced Miles Theodore Stephens on social media.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict’s daughter: Tia Mowry-Hardrict gave birth to her second child in May, making her happy family a foursome.

Isla Rose Earnhardt: Dale Earnhardt and wife Amy welcomed their first child this year. Amy took to Twitter to announce the arrival their first child, daughter Isla Rose Earnhardt.

Dana Isaiah Jr.: Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah welcomed a baby boy, Dana Isaiah Jr., on May 2. According to PEOPLE, Sparks and gave birth to baby, whom they’ll call DJ, at 9:04 p.m. at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness; he weighed 8 lb.s 4.5 oz. and measured in at 21 and a half inches.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ baby: Fargo stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcomed their first child together in early May. The actors are now the parents of a “healthy baby boy,” a source told PEOPLE. “Everyone is doing great.”

Hart Spiegel: Miranda Kerr gave birth to her first child with husband Evan Spiegel on May 7. The newborn’s name is Hart, named after Spiegel’s grandfather, a prominent attorney in the San Francisco area.

Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin: Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, on May 17. Hilaria introduced her third son to Instagram days later.

Isaiah Hendrix Lowe: Sean and Catherine Lowe welcomed their second child, son Isaiah Hendrix, on May 18, showing off their first photos of the baby boy mere hours after Catherine underwent a Caesarean section.

Sebastian “Baz” Williams: America Ferrera became a mom on May 29 when she and husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their first child, a son named Sebastian.

Pemau Stone Bancroft: Orange Is the New Black star Yael Stone gave birth to a bay girl with her partner Jack Manning Bancroft on May 30th.

JUNE

Crew Gaines: Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child, son Crew Gaines, in June.

Garrett David Duggar: Kendra and Joseph Duggar welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Garrett David Duggar on June 8.

Lulu Gray Rosenberg: Haylie Duff welcomed her second daughter with fiancé Matt Rosenberg on June 7, she announced via Instagram.

Henry Hamm: Former Bachelor contestant Kelly Travis welcomed her first child with husband Hunter Hamm on Tuesday.

Roman Alexander-Raj Smith: Singer and World of Dance judge Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay Williams, welcomed their second baby together on June 14.

Gwendolyn Van Der Beek: James and Kimberly Van Der Beek welcomed their fifth child together, daughter Gwendolyn, on June 15.

Zara Tindall’s daughter: Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, welcomed her and husband Mike Tindal’s second child, on June 19.

Santiago Enrique Bastón: Eva Longoria became a mom at 43 years old when she and husband Jose “Pepe” Bastón welcomed a baby boy on June 19.

Frida Dessi: Brigitte Nielsen gave birth to her fifth child at the age of 54. She and husband Mattia Dessi welcomed daughter Frida in June.

JULY & AUGUST

Kulture Kiari Cephus: Cardi B and husband Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari on July 10.

Canon W. Jack Curry: Step and Ayesha Curry welcomed their third child, son Canon W. Jack Curry, to the family on July 2.

Vida Amber Betty Bublé: Singer Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato welcomed their third child and first daughter in July.

Gianna Michelle Thompson: Kenan Thompson welcomed his second child with wife Christina Evangeline: daughter Gianna Michelle on July 31.

Aspen Rose Sanders: Along with husband Charles Sanders, Bachelor alum Erica Rose gave birth to her second child, a daughter, on Aug. 1.

Theron Maine Cook: Zac Brown Band member Clay Cook and wife Brooke welcomed their second child in August.

Rhys James Carney: Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch and Black Keys dummer Patrick Carney welcomed their first child together, son Rhys James Carney, on Aug. 28.

Claire Danes’ child: Actors Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcomed their second child on Aug. 27.

SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER

Rashida Jones’ child: Rashida Jones welcomed her first child with boyfriend Ezra Koenig. Although the reports surfaced in September, they reportedly had the child months before.

Soraya Gibson: Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson welcomed his first child with wife Samantha in September. He was already dad to 10-year-old daughter Shayla with ex-wife Norma Mitchell.

Banks Violet Bair: Younger actress Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair into the world in October.

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff captioned an Instagram photo of the two of them cuddling their newborn. She is also mom to Luca, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa: Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed daughter Rani Rose on Oct. 2. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote on Instagram. Hudson also has 14-year-old Ryder Robinson with The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and 6-year-old Bing Hawn Bellamy with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

Easton Von Rek Miller: Olympic skier Bode and professional volleyball player Morgan Miller welcomed son Easton Vaughn Rek Miller in October, just a month after their late 19-month-old daughter Emeline, who died in a drowning accident in June, would have turned 2.

“If there’s one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it’s a baby and he’s a special one. Besides the lack of sleep, it’s been a really nice process to be able to go through,” Bode told the TODAY show in November. “It’s unbelievable.”

Lyla Aranya Wilson: Actor Owen Wilson became a dad for the third time after he welcomed a daughter with Varunie Vongsvirates. Lyla Aranya Wilson was born on Oct. 9 after Wilson volunteered to undergo a paternity test in June after Vongsvirates announced she was pregnant.

Pippa Middleton’s son: Kate Middleton officially became an aunt when Pippa Middleton gave birth to her and husband James Matthews’ baby boy in October.

“Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well,” Pippa’s representative told PEOPLE at the time.

Ezer Billie White: Shameless star Jeremy Allen White and girlfriend Addison Timlin became parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter, Ezer Billie White, into the world din October.

“Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” Timlin captioned a photo of herself and the newborn.

NOVEMBER

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger’s child: The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger welcomed their first child together in 2018, as confirmed by PEOPLE magazine in November. No other details, like the baby’s birthday, name or sex were given at the time.

The two met on the set of their 2015 movie, Sky. Neither has ever commented on the pregnancy. Reedus is also dad to 18-year-old son Mingus Lucien, who he shared with ex Helena Christensen.

Genevieve Upton Verlander: Supermodel Kate Upton and MLB pitcher husband Justin Verlander welcomed a baby girl in November. The couple, who married in November 2017, announced that their new daughter’s name is Genevieve Upton Verlander and have shared multiple social media photos with her.

Kelli Giddish’s child: Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish became a mom of two when she and husband Lawrence Faulborn welcomed their second child in November. The actress shared a photo of their child’s foot but has not revealed its sex or name. Giddish and Faulborn also share 2-year-old son Ludo.

Jace Kramer: County music singer Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin welcomed baby boy Jace in November. “Welcome to the world, Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all of our friends and family..and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family,” Kramer wrote on social media. “We are so blessed, and a huge thank you to [Ava Women] for helping us grow our family.” The couple’s son joins older sister, Jolie, 2.

Max Charles Murphy: Comedian Eddie Murphy became a dad for the 10th time over on Nov. 30 when his fiancée Paige Butcher gave birth to their second son, Max Charles Murphy. “Both mother and son are doing well,” Murphy’s representative confirmed. The couple also shares 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, and Murphy has eight other children from previous relationships.

DECEMBER

Hart Violet Braun: Scooter Braun, the manager who represents Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and many other stars welcomed daughter Hart Violet Braun with wife Yael Cohen on Dec. 1. “She came on her own schedule and her own time. Saturday morning (8 days late) we became 5,” Braun wrote on Instagram. “And we wouldn’t want it any other way. Welcome to the party Hart Violet Braun! Daddy will always be here! And mommy… Mommy is a rockstar!! We love you!”

Flynn Timothy Stocklin: YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, creator of YouTube personality Miranda Sings, welcomed her and fiancé Erik Stocklin’s son Flynn in December. “He’s perfect,” Ballinger tweeted on Dec. 11 after Flynn was born.

Leafar Von D Reyes: Kat Von D and husband Leafar Seyer welcomed their first child together sometime in 2018, but waited until December to announce his arrival. “Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” the tattoo artist and makeup mogul wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival! To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while. Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!”