12 Stars Who Have Quit Social Media

If you think keeping up with your Instagram, Facebook and Twitter profiles can be too much to handle at times, these stars would perhaps whole-heatedly agree with you.

You’re not the only one who’s considered swearing off social media — just check out these celebrities who have quit it (even if they didn’t stay away forever).

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner appeared to have suddenly deleted her Instagram account in November 2017. Instead of her fashionable photo shoots, her millions of followers found an error message when trying to visit her page.

The 21-year-old model’s Insta detox lasted a week. She told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show, “I just wanted a little bit of a break. I would wake up in the morning and look at it first thing, I would go to bed and it would be the last thing I looked at. I felt a little too dependent on it so I wanted to take a minute.”

Rihanna

In early 2014, Rihanna quit Instagram entirely, leaving her handle, @badgirlriri, totally disabled. Apparently, it was just an accident on Instagram’s part — but then again, she didn’t immediately restore it.

Six months later, RiRi returned, thanks to her fans’ delight.

Demi Lovato

In June 2016, Demi Lovato took to Twitter to say she was leaving Twitter and Instagram, just days after she called Mariah Carey “nasty” for her behavior toward Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande. Lovato insisted she’d only be using Snapchat, primarily because she “doesn’t have to see what some of y’all say.”

Surprisingly, Lovato was back on Twitter a day later, and fans know her Instagram presence is more powerful than ever today.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran announced in December 2015 that he’d be taking a break from social media, as well as from his phone and emails.

“I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last five years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed,” he posted on Facebook. He said he’d return to social media the next autumn.

Subsequently, the “Shape of You” singer announced in July 2017 that he was quitting Twitter, telling The Sun that he “can’t read” Twitter anymore due to the negativity. On Instagram, to which he had returned since his December 2015 announcement, he wrote “Last I’ll say on this. I came off Twitter [because] I was always intending to come off Twitter.”

If you check his Twitter account today, his bio simply says “I don’t use this anymore” and encourages fans to follow him on Instagram.

Amber Rose

Perhaps as a pre-holiday detox, Amber Rose announced she’d be giving up social media for the month of December in 2017.

“Hey guys, I just want to let everyone know that I’m taking the rest of the year off of social media,” she stated in a makeup-free video. “So I’ll have Joe, my assistant, post some cool stuff for me, and I’ll see you in the new year.”

While she said the hiatus would last a month, in reality it lasted just two weeks.

Iggy Azalea

After receiving an influx of negative comments concerning paparazzi photos taken of her on vacation in February 2015, Azalea said she’d be quitting Twitter.

“Just got back from a great vacation, came online and saw apparently it’s shocking and unheard of to be a woman and have cellulite,” she tweeted. She announced that her management would be handling her account from then on “unless any message is signed -IA.”

The hiatus lasted a few months, as it’s pretty clear her management isn’t posting her saucy Instagram posts as of late.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen said she’d be leaving Twitter after receiving death threats following a controversial tweet about a shooting in the Canadian capital of Ottawa in 2014.

“I can’t see anything through the sea of hate and anger that is now my Twitter. Seriously I can’t sift through it all,” she said at the time.

Seven days later, she was back. “I’m bored. I missed you guys. Question time!” the prolific tweeter said upon her return.

Normani Kordrei

Normani Kordrei was the recipient of nasty cyberbullying after fans thought she snubbed bandmate Camila Cabello. The online abuse that followed, which included racists photos and insults, got so bad that she announced she’d be leaving Twitter.

“I have shown nothing but commitment for the success of Fifth Harmony even promoting on my days off but yet I always find myself as the target of unjust hate and slander,” she said in August 2016.

In September 2016, she started tweeting again to stand up to cyberbullies.

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley quietly left Instagram in August 2016 in the wake of receiving a barrage of criticism after sharing an anti-gun violence post on Instagram and Facebook. The message, which had been deleted two days prior, reflected on the call to action that was made to stop gun violence at the Teen Choice Awards.

“As I sat in the audience yesterday tears were streaming down my face at the tribute to those that have been lost to gun violence,” the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress wrote. “I didn’t get a great picture of the incredible group that came onstage but they were so brave. It was a true moment of togetherness. We must #stoptheviolence.”

Ridley has since returned to Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes photos, glamour shots and fitness videos, much to her quarter-million followers’ delight.

Leslie Jones

Following a barrage of racist, hateful and threatening tweets, Leslie Jones took to Twitter to defend herself against “this personal hell,” saying that she’d be taking a break from it.

“I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart. All this cause I did a movie,” the Ghostbusters star wrote. “You can hate the movie but the s— I got today…wrong.”

Her hiatus lasted three days. “Welp … a b— thought she could stay away. But who else is gonna live tweet Game of Thrones!!” she tweeted.

Justin Bieber

Days after Justin Bieber threatened to make his Instagram private if fans didn’t stop shading his new flame (18-year-old Sophia Richie), he stayed true to his word and shut down his account.

The fan hate was probably fueled by his ex Selena Gomez comment on a photo of him with Richie. “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend [laugh out loud] – It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone did.”

Following the August 2016 deactivation, The Biebs has returned to Instagram, sharing an abundance of pics from his tours.

Taylor Swift

While Taylor Swift’s social media presence may not be a total break, she said “people might need a break” from her in October 2015 — and ever since, she’s been posting significantly less on Instagram and Twitter.

Her frequency is still at an all-time low, especially considering she was sharing photos almost every single day during her 1989 tour.