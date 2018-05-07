Celebrities Over 40 Who Look Great as They Go Makeup Free

While many celebrities can thank good genes and expensive age-defying procedures, there are also a few who have taken good care of themselves over the years, making growing older look like a walk in the park. Take a look through these makeup-free photos of lovely ladies over the age of 40 and see if you’d be able to guess they weren’t wearing makeup.

Heidi Klum, 44

No stranger to posting selfies or sensual photos of herself to her Instagram profile, Heidi Klum frequently rocks the makeup-free look online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one photo from April, she shares a bare-faced selfie wearing a simple plaid button-up shirt. “Hello Sunday,” she captions the simple shot with a smile.

Halle Berry, 51

Would you believe us if we said Halle Berry was 51 years old? You better start believing. Berry has touted the benefits of eating a healthy diet since she was 19 years old — and now we see why.

She frequently shares fitness photos to her Instagram account, showing that age is just a number when it comes to staying healthy. In April, she wrote that feeling good in your “beach body” is more important than looking good.

“For me, having a great beach body is so much more than looking good in a bikini, it’s more about FEELING good in your body!” she said. “No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that’s the win!”

Gwen Stefani, 48

In a makeup-free selfie shared in 2016, Gwen Stefani shows off her doe eyes and platinum blonde hair while apparently lying in bed. She leaves the post caption-less while giving the camera a sultry look.

“You’re so flawless please take more selfies with no makeup on,” someone wrote in the comments.

“So beautiful without makeup,” another commented.

Shakira, 41

Her hips don’t lie and neither does her skincare routine. The 41-year-old The Voice coach shared a makeup-free selfie in April wearing a red-and-black striped shirt in a studio.

Shakira works hard to stay healthy, enlisting the help of celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser and her AKT method for years. Kaiser said that she also helps the singer develop meal plans that consist of five to six meals a day, with each meal containing 200 to 300 calories each.

Salma Hayek, 51

For those of you wondering when Salma Hayek turned 51, her Instagram profile won’t give you and clues anytime soon. The star frequently shares selfies of both the glamour and makeup free variety, proving she’s keeping up as well as (if not better than) anybody else.

In November, she shared a photo of her natural curly hair during a “crazy hair day,” which she said her husband loves. “He loves my curly hair. I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are – you are electrical,’” she said.

Cindy Crawford, 52

Looking for a makeup-free photo of Cindy Crawford? You may have trouble discerning the makeup-free pictures from a few of her glamour shots. In fact, the supermodel’s good looks have kept up so well that she could be her daughter’s sister.

Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, is embarking on a modeling career of her own.

Tyra Banks, 44

In this minimal makeup look, Tyra Banks says she’s “thinking about so much” while staring off into the distance. The America’s Next Top Model host frequently shares glammed-up photos on her Instagram profile, making a true makeup-free selfie hard to find — but this one proves the 44-year-old has aged with grace.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 45

To no one’s surprise, Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t look a day over 30 at age 45. The Goop boss may be known for some unorthodox and somewhat controversial health and wellness methods, but they seem to be doing the trick for her.

In this photo taken in Barcelona in March, Paltrow shares a scenic view along with an adorable makeup-free selfie.

Cameron Diaz, 45

Finally, Cameron Diaz literally wrote the book on aging with grace. In an Instagram post promoting her book, Longevity, she wrote about how treating your body the right way can help you “age better.”

“I’m so excited to continue the conversation because learning that you can age well, will actually help you age better,” Diaz wrote. “If you understand how your body works then you can take action to help keep it in the best possible condition so it can carry you through a long and beautiful life.”