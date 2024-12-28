CBS Sports Staple Greg Gumbel Dead at 78

CBS Sports anchor and longtime figure Greg Gumbel has died. According to CBS News, his death was the result of cancer. He was 78.

Gumbel’s family confirmed his death in a statement to the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity,” the statement reads. “He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.

“Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him. — Marcy & Michelle Gumbel,” the statement closed.

Gumbel marked 50 years in broadcasting back in 2022, at first working with NBC Sports before moving to CBS Sports, hosting coverage of Olympic Games and mutiple Super Bowls.

“The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel. There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague,” CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson said in a separate statement. “A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time. He was a familiar and welcoming voice for fans across many sports…Greg broke barriers and set the standard for others to follow.

“It is an extremely sad day for all of us at CBS Sports and the entire sports community. We will miss Greg dearly, and send our deepest condolences to his wife Marcy, daughter Michelle, and his entire family,” the statement closed.