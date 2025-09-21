One beloved CBS personality is sharing his experience after he “almost swallowed the equivalent of a gold nugget.”

On Sept. 3, Nick Beres, a reporter with CBS affiliate WTVF, shared some pictures from a dentist office as he got his crown fixed. The TV personality, who also hosts MorningLine on WTVF’s sister channel NewsChannel 5+, chomped down on some chewy candy, leading to his gold crown coming undone.

Beres explained via the Facebook that he had specifically opted for gold crown just because he wanted a gold tooth. The selection “worked great” for a while but “it popped loose” while eating Laffy Taffy, nearly leading to an uncomfortable disaster.

A dentist fixed the issue, but Beres noted he’ll have to lay off eating the chewy treat going forward.

Channel 5 viewers let the anchor know he wasn’t alone in losing a crown due to chewy candy.

“I lost one on a sugar daddy candy on a stick … Pulled it out of my mouth and my crown was stuck right to it,” one person wrote. “I have never eaten one since.”

Another person wrote, “I have always swallowed mine. Had to buy new ones because I wasn’t going to look for it. That is because tootsie rolls are just as bad as laffy taffy,” and a third added, “I lost a silver tooth the same exact way as a kid. Definitely avoid laffy taffy.”